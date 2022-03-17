Machilipatnam (AP), Mar 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Thursday said 50 electric buses will be flagged off by state CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy next month.

He told mediapersons here that the buses will ply on the Tirumala Ghat road, between Tirupati and Nellore, and Tirupati-Madanapalle.

He said senior citizens will be given 25 per cent concession in bus fare in state-run buses.

The minister said steps are being taken to fill vacancies on compassionate grounds after the CM directed recruitment in the category for over 1800 posts.

