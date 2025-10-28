Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Gannavaram International Airport in Vijayawada on Tuesday, damaging equipment and luggage stored in the Customs section, officials said.

According to airport authorities, the incident occurred in the Customs officials' room, where flames suddenly erupted. The fire reportedly originated in the immigration section before spreading to nearby areas of the Customs office.

Also Read | Rajasthan Weather Forecast: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain, Issues Yellow Alert for 23 Districts As Cyclone Montha Intensifies; Check Details Here.

Software equipment, a split air conditioner in the immigration room, and luggage bags belonging to Customs officials were gutted in the blaze.

Airport fire personnel immediately rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control, preventing a major mishap, officials said.

Also Read | Jaipur Accident: 2 Charred to Death, 12 Suffer Burn Injuries As Bus Hits High-Tension Power Line in Manoharpur Area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)