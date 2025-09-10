Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): In light of ongoing unrest in Nepal, the Andhra Pradesh government has stepped in to ensure the safety and evacuation of 187 Telugu citizens stranded across multiple locations in the neighbouring country.

Andhra Pradesh Real Time Governance (RTG) Minister Nara Lokesh is personally overseeing the situation and is scheduled to monitor rescue operations from the state RTG centre in Amaravati.

Due to the developments in Nepal, Minister Lokesh has prioritised the evacuation efforts and will not attend the NDA's 'Super Six Super Hit' event in Anantapur scheduled for today.

According to official information, the stranded citizens are spread across four locations in Nepal: Bafal (27 people), Similkot (12 people), Mahadev Hotel in Pahupati (55 people), and Pingalasthan in Gaushala (90 people).

Authorities stated that 187 Telugu citizens have been traced so far, and the number may increase as further communication is established.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has alerted Naveen Srivastava, the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, regarding the situation. The embassy is being kept informed to ensure early evacuation and safety arrangements for the stranded citizens.

Minister Lokesh emphasised that the safety of Telugu citizens remains the state government's top priority. He added that coordinated efforts are being made with central agencies and the Indian Embassy to facilitate their safe return at the earliest.

Meanwhile, in Nepal, ahead of the expected meeting between Nepal's 'Gen-Z' protesters and President Ram Chandra Poudel, one of the protesters stated that the violence that has unfolded over the past two days might subside, but their demand for new rules and regulations against corruption should be met.

"The PM of our country, KP Sharma Oli, ran away. We demand a good leader. We will get to know what will happen today (during the expected conversation with the Rashtrapati Bhavan)," Subhash, one of the protesters, told ANI on Wednesday.

Demanding good leadership from the parties and the administration, the protester said that he hopes that the youth will get more opportunities in the country.

Two days after violence broke out in Nepal during protests, President Ram Chandra Paudel is expected to meet the protesting citizens today to pursue a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Gen Z movement in the country through dialogue. The call for the talks occurred on late Tuesday, following the President's acceptance of the Prime Minister's resignation amid these grievances.

Nepal's ongoing jobs crisis, with nearly 5,000 young people leaving the country every day to seek work abroad, has added to the unrest. (ANI)

