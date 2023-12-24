Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Sunday extended greetings to all members of the Christian community in the state on the occasion of Christmas.

In a message, Governor Nazeer said, "I convey my hearty greetings to all the Christian brothers and sisters of Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of the Christmas festival. Christmas is a time of joyous remembrance of Jesus Christ. It is also an occasion to cherish the teachings of Jesus of peace, love, tolerance and compassion among all people in the world."

The life of Jesus Christ is a source of inspiration for all of us to lead a life of virtue and faith.

"On this happy occasion, I join my Christian brothers and sisters to pray for peace and harmony in the world," the governor said.

"I wish you all a happy and Merry Christmas," he added. (ANI)

