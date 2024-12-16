Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer expressed profound grief and sadness on the demise of tabla maestro Padma Vibhushan Zakir Hussain, an official release said.

Zakir Hussain, who was one of India's most celebrated classical musicians, took his last breath on December 15 at the age of 73. His death was confirmed by Job Bleicher of Prospect PR, representing the family.

Governor Abdul Nazeer said that Zakir Hussain was the greatest musician India has ever produced and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, India, Zakir Hussain was the son of the iconic tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha. From a young age, he displayed a remarkable affinity for the tabla, quickly gaining recognition for his exceptional talent. By the time he was a teenager, Zakir was already performing alongside some of the greatest Indian classical musicians.

Throughout his career, Ustad Zakir Hussain collaborated with some of the most iconic names in both traditional Indian and global music scenes. He worked with legends such as Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Vilayat Khan and was a key figure in creating international fusion bands like Shakti with guitarist John McLaughlin and Planet Drum with Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart.

His collaboration on the Planet Drum album also earned him a Grammy Award.

Zakir Hussain's contributions to music were recognised by numerous prestigious awards over the years, including the Padma Shri (1988) and Padma Bhushan (2002) from the Indian government, as well as four Grammy Awards.

His excellence in Indian classical music was honoured by the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, and in 2014, he received the National Heritage Fellowship, the highest honour for traditional artists in the United States.

As news of his death spread, tributes poured in from across the globe. Musicians, artists, and fans alike mourned the loss of a man whose music not only transcended borders but also united people of diverse cultures. (ANI)

