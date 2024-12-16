Bengaluru, December 16: Bengaluru residents in and around Koramangala are advised to brace for power outages on Tuesday, December 17, and Wednesday, December 18. According to BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company), power will be disrupted from 10 AM to 3 PM on both days due to scheduled maintenance work.

The affected areas include St. John Wood Apartments & Hospital, Tavarekere, Accenture, Oracle, Christ College, BTM Layout, Majestic Apartments, Suddhagunte Palya, Gurappan Layout, Victoria Layout, Balaji Theatre, Palm Grove Road, RK Garden, Neelasandra, Air Force Road, Anjaneya Temple Street, and nearby localities. Residents are urged to make alternative arrangements during these hours.

BESCOM has requested the public's cooperation, explaining that the maintenance work is essential for ensuring a more stable power supply. As part of its modernisation efforts, BESCOM has automated all 11 kV power lines in Bengaluru city using SCADA and DMS technology. These systems, which cover 115 power substations and 1,901 power feeders, are designed to improve the speed and efficiency of fault recovery and enhance the overall quality of electricity supply.

Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly to minimise inconvenience during the outage and look forward to improved power reliability after the maintenance work is completed.

