Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan started his political campaign from Pithapuram on Saturday. The actor-turned-politician is contesting from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

He participated in the first election campaign public meeting in Chebrolu village. The election campaign has been named the Varahi Vijayabheri Yatra.

Pawan Kalyan reached Pithapuram at 12.30 pm. On the first day of this tour, he visited the Shakti Peetham Puruhutika Devi Temple and performed a special pooja for the goddess.

He participated in the Varahi Vijayabheri Sabha organised at Chebrolu, Ramalayam Centre.

Pawan Kalyan said, "Initially, my decision to contest from Pithapuram was not set in stone. However, circumstances evolved, and I found myself propelled towards this historic constituency. Pithapuram boasts a rich tapestry of history, a lineage that beckoned me to stand as its representative. This sacred land, revered for its divine presence, now calls upon its residents to entrust me with their votes."

He urged the electorate of Pithapuram, to cast a ballot in his favour.

"I promise that my political journey will be accountable. Why is the YSRCP afraid of Pavan Kalyan? Despite the YSRCP's promise to abolish liquor in the state, they have failed to do so. Jagan's administration has earned forty-five thousand crores through liquor sales. Recently, new brands, including the Power Star band, have been reportedly acquired by Jagan. While Modi has implemented digitalized payments, the state government continues to rely heavily on liquor sales, with over 76 crores of litres sold daily, of which only 0.07 percent is through digital payments," Pawan Kalyan said.

He said that there is an allegation that twenty thousand crores of rupees were diverted by Jagan and his associates.

"Furthermore, it is concerning that a YSRCP MP is associated with a liquor manufacturing unit. According to the National Health Survey, many people in Andhra Pradesh are suffering health consequences due to alcohol consumption. Additionally, in Uppada regions, fishermen communities are losing lives due to the release of chemicals into the sea," he added.

He said that he has led the party for a decade, despite not succeeding.

"Jagan has spent six hundred crores on signboards for Siddham. He alleges the war is between the rich and the poor, claiming he is poor himself. I don't understand how he can be poor. In the span of 58 months, 219 temples were vandalised in the state during Jagan's regime. Recently, a temple priest was assaulted. Is Jagan not corrupt?," he asked.

He said that Kakinada port had become a hub for crime, with illegal activities ongoing.

"Think carefully before casting your vote, whether you are going to support the mafia or Pavan Kalyan. I will develop the Pithapuram constituency . I respect the fishing community. Since the last five years, they have struggled with ruling party governance," he said.

He further said that he will protect the fishermen community, and cold storage facilities will be built for their welfare.

"Skill centres will be developed for unemployed youth. The Uppada beach road will be developed. An optimisation centre will be set up for sericulture farmers. Pithapuram will be transformed into a seed hub. Horticulture centres will be established in Gollaprolu. Temples will be developed in the state if the alliance party wins in the upcoming polls," he added.

He alleged that YSRCP leaders are engaged in looting sand and gravel in the state.

"JP Venture is affiliated with YSRCP. Five lakh cubic metres of sand are being extracted from rivers and canals daily, causing harm to human life. Many have died due to these mining activities. I appeal to all to ensure victory for Janasena and the Alliance in the upcoming polls. I will purchase land or a house in Pithapuram to stand with you. Thirty thousand women are missing in the state," he further said.

Jana Sena is contesting the general elections in alliance with the BJP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh. As per the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly seats, while the TDP will contest 17 seats and 144 assembly seats. Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.

Parliament and assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, with voting scheduled for May 13 and counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

