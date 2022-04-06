Amaravati, April 6 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday recorded three new COVID-19 cases and took the tally to 23,19,586 till date. No virus-related death was reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today and the toll remained at 14,730, said a bulletin.

A total of 20 patients recovered from the infection and the active cases stood at 70. Cumulatively, the number of recoveries was 23,04,786 so far.

Districts of Srikakulam and Tirupati reported one case each today, the bulletin said.

