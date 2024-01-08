Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): In a protest held at the Vijayawada Collectorate on Monday, municipal workers rallied for equitable compensation and decried the imposition of mandatory duties without corresponding fair wages. The protestors criticised the stifling of workers and emphasized the democratic imperative of fulfilling promises made to them. Questioning the allocation of substantial funds for municipal office development, he urged authorities to prioritize just salaries for workers.

Calling upon the state government to engage in dialogue with municipal labour unions, protestors insisted on an amicable resolution to the issues at hand. They cautioned against resorting to police arrests, stating that such actions would only intensify the workers' struggle. The protestors pledged solidarity, expressing willingness to participate in future endeavours to address workers' concerns.

Some protestors were detained by the police during the protest held in Vijayawada.

CH. Baburao, the State General Secretary of the Municipal Federation, asserted "The non-participating government must promptly respond and engage in discussions to resolve pending issues."

Workers highlighted the state government's proposal to augment sanitation workers' salaries with a one-month bonus of Rs 21,000 and an additional Rs 3,000. They further demanded the implementation of the 11th PRC basic wages for engineering workers.

The workers emphasized the need for immediate talks with trade unions to resolve the persisting issues. (ANI)

