Manila, January 8: Filipino police on Monday said they have recovered seven bodies from a shallow grave in Lanao del Norte province. According to the police, the bodies were discovered by locals on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency. Earthquake in Philippines: Six Dead, Two Missing After Quake of Magnitude 6.9 on Richter Scale Rocks Mindanao.

The victims, who bore bullet wounds, comprised a 54-year-old man, his 50-year-old wife, his 43-year-old sister and her husband, as well as their three children. Initial investigations showed that the victims were residents of nearby Zamboanga del Sur province. Philippines: 'World's Saddest Elephant' Mali Dies at The Age of 43 in Manila Zoo.

An investigation is underway to identify the alleged abductors of the victims and the motive for the killings.

