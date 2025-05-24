Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): A bomb scare triggered panic in Vijayawada after an anonymous caller informed the control room, claiming that a bomb had been planted on Besant Road.

Police said that bomb squad was immediately alerted and search operations were launched.

Shops along Besant Road were temporarily closed as a precautionary measure while thorough checks were conducted.

Governorpet Inspector Naga Murali said that an unidentified person had called the control room with a bomb threat.

"We launched search operations using the bomb squad, but no explosives were found. An investigation has been initiated, and further details are awaited," police official said.

Further investigation is undeway.

Meanwhile on Monday, two terror suspects, including one from Hyderabad, were apprehended in a joint operation by the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh police, as they were allegedly planning to carry out bomb blasts, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Syed Sameer, a 27-year-old lift technician from Bhoiguda in Secunderabad, and Siraj Ur Rehman, a resident of Vizianagaram, were allegedly planning to test explosive devices ahead of a larger conspiracy to carry out bomb blasts.

According to the police, Siraj was the primary architect of the plot, while Sameer allegedly assisted him in advancing their conspiracy to carry out subversive activities. Meanwhile, Siraj had procured bomb-making materials, including explosive precursors, through various e-commerce platforms.

The Vizianagaram Town-Il police produced the two in the local district court, which remanded them to judicial custody for two weeks. An official added that they were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for plotting terrorist acts and endangering public peace.

Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Gopinath Jetty confirmed over the phone that the arrested individuals had links to terror activities.

Counter-Intelligence officials are expected to file a petition in court seeking police custody of the accused for further interrogation and evidence collection. (ANI)

