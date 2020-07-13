Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Red Cross volunteers on Monday carried the body of a deceased COVID-19 patient to the burial ground and performed his final rites in Srikakulam.

A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient named Syed Moulali passed away this morning in the 35th ward of Srikakulam Municipal Corporation.

Sridhar, a Red Cross volunteer said, "Many people are dying due to COVID-19 pandemic. We have been helping the people of Srikakulam for almost 100 days by providing food and other kinds of support. The most difficult part of this is the disposal of dead bodies. Two days ago, a corona patient's dead body was left on the road by his own family members at Meliaputti Mandal. People are ignoring human values in these tough times."

"The Red Cross chairman P Jaganmohan Rao and district collector J Nivas thought a lot about it. They felt that no such inhumane incidents should take place. They told us that any patient's final journey should take place with dignity. Two days ago, they gave a press statement that in case anybody needs volunteers, they can call on specific phone numbers," he added.

Sridhar further said, "There will be government officers. Along with them, the volunteers will work and give psychological support to the kin of the deceased. The Red Cross chairman has provided a vehicle in this regard. Our volunteers will do service round the clock, without taking any money. In case anybody gets any problem with the cremation of corona patients, we will do the job for them keeping their dignity intact."

Srikakulam district collector J Nivas had called on Red Cross volunteers to assist government workers with the last rites of the bodies of COVID-19 patients.

Today, those volunteers, for the first time, performed final rites of a man who died due to COVID-19. (ANI)

