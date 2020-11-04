Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): With 2,477 new cases, Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 count reached 8,33,208 on Wednesday.

According to the State Command Control Room, there are 21,438 active cases and 8,05,026 patients have been "cured and discharged" in the state.

Also Read | Arnab Goswami Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Woman Police Officer in Mumbai.

The number of deaths owing to the disease stands at 6,744. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)