Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): A total of 685 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday in Andhra Pradesh, taking the state's count of cases to 8,68,749.

According to the State Health Department, there are 7,427 active cases.

While 8,54,326 people have recovered from the virus in the state, 6,996 have lost their lives.

India reported 31,118 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry. (ANI)

