Amaravati, Jun 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh suffered 37 per cent deficit rainfall in June, logging just 59.2 mm rainfall on average across the state against the normal range of 94.1 mm, the Met department said on Friday.

Except four districts, Konaseema, Krishna, Chittoor and Sri Satya Sai, all the other districts registered deficit rainfall.

Under the coastal AP meteorological sub-division, Konaseema district witnessed 21 per cent more rainfall at 165.8 mm against the normal of 137.3 mm, according to a data shared by the Met department.

Likewise, Krishna district registered just 2 per cent surplus rainfall at 125.9 mm compared to the normal range of 123.1 mm. Chittoor and Sri Satya Sai districts recorded excess rainfall of 20 per cent and 11 per cent respectively.

Among the worst affected districts, East Godavari suffered an 80 per cent deficit with just 25.8 mm rainfall against the normal of 125.9 mm for the month of June.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam emerged as the second worst affected district with just 37.9 mm rainfall while the actual range should be 126.3 mm, a shortfall of 70 per cent, the department said.

Other districts which suffered more than 50 per cent rainfall deficit include Nellore, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Kurnool districts, including the Union Territory of Yanam.

Overall, the meteorological sub-division of Coastal AP and Yanam logged a deficit of 41 per cent with just 64.8 mm against 109.5 mm and Rayalaseema sub-division 27 per cent deficit with just 52.8 per cent rainfall against the normal of 72.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Met department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over south coastal AP (SCAP) and Rayalaseema on July 2, including strong winds with speeds of up to 30 to 40 km per hour in the same regions.

However, it predicted heavy rainfall over isolated places in SCAP and Rayalaseema on July 3, including thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places over north coastal AP (NCAP), Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.

On July 4, the Met department forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over SCAP and heavy rainfall at isolated places in NCAP, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

