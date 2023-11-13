Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Three persons were killed and one was seriously injured after a bike they were travelling on hit a parked tractor in Kakinada district, officials said on Monday.

As per officials, the accident occurred at Lacchipalem village of Tallarevu Mandal in Kakinada district.

"Four people were on the motorcycle at the time of the accident. Three pillion riders died on the spot, while one was injured and is in a critical situation, they said.

The deceased persons have been identified as Oleti Srinu (28), Peta Oleti (26), and Palepu Prasad (24) of Edurlanka village.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

