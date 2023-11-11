Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): In an unfortunate incident, two people died on the spot after a collision between a van and a lorry in the early hours in Eluru district on Friday.

The injured have been shifted to Jangareddygudem Regional Hospital.

Sub-inspector Mallikarjuna said, "In an accident between a van and a lorry, two died on the spot and two others were injured. The accident took place in Jangareddygudem mandal of Eluru district on Thursday night. It happened near ZP High School."

According to Mallikarjuna Rao a recovery van was taking a car from Rajamahendravaram to Hyderabad and the lorry was going towards Rajamahendravaram.

"Two vehicles collided when the lorry approached the school in Tadvai. Van driver Vallur Raju (34) of Raja Mahendravaram Shantinagar and B Sanjeevi (27) of Raja Mahendravaram Anandnagar died on the spot. Mallipudi Nithin of Rajamahendravaram Katheru and Haripuri, a lorry driver of Rajasthan were injured. The injured were shifted to Jangareddygudem Regional Hospital in 108 vehicle," he added.

After the accident on the national highway, traffic was blocked for two kilometres in Jangareddygudem. (ANI)

