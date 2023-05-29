Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): A war of posters and flexes between the YCR Congress party and Janasena party triggered tension in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, YSRCP East Constituency In-charge Akkaramani Vijayanirmala placed a flexi portraying a fight between the poor and the rich.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Six 'Saptarishi' Statues of 'Mahakal Lok' Collapse in Ujjain Due to Thunderstorm, Spark Off Political Slugfest (Watch Video).

The flexes were made by portraying Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy as a protector of poor people from the evil intentions of the opposition leaders of Janasena and TDP. The flex was installed at Siripuram in VIP Road junction.

Meanwhile, on the other side, Janasena leaders installed a flex showing CM Jagan Reddy holding an axe in one hand, former Minister and MP late YS Vivekananda Reddy's head in the other hand with the number 6093 on his shirt.

Also Read | Tripura: BSF Seizes 86 Myanmar Breed Cattle in Shiblong; Arrested 18 Indians.

. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)