Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): The YSR Congress Party has condemned the arrest of Lok Sabha Member of Parliament and Party floor leader PV Midhun Reddy, characterising it as a blatant example of political vendetta orchestrated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

In a press statement, former ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), Ambati Rambabu, Merugu Nagarjuna, and party general secretary G. Srikanth Reddy expressed serious concerns over the misuse of power to target opposition leaders.

The statement said that the arrest made after a full day of interrogation in the so-called liquor scam case demonstrates how far CM Chandrababu is willing to go to suppress dissent. The leaders noted that such actions will not endure for long and that public support for YSRCP is stronger than ever.

They warned that the ruling party cannot silence YSRCP through fabricated cases or forced arrests, according to the statement.

According to the statement, the leaders said that the liquor scam is entirely based on fabricated evidence and forced confessions.

The press statement said that between 2014 and 2019, it was Chandrababu Naidu's government that committed several irregularities in liquor sales. Now, to divert attention from those cases, a false narrative has been built, and arrests are being made based solely on statements taken under pressure, the press release stated.

The party further clarified that during the YSRCP government, the liquor policy was transparent and handled directly by the state. The number of liquor shops was reduced, and belt shops and permit rooms were removed, according to the press release.

In the press statement, the party vowed to continue standing with the people and fighting against such political conspiracies with courage and determination. (ANI)

