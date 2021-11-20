Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard Station Krishnapatnam deployed two flood-relief teams in Nellore district recently for augmenting flood relief operations and render assistance to the stranded personnel in Kollagatala Village amid heavy rains across the state, said a press release from the Coast Guard.

The teams have been deployed on November 19.

The press release said, "The team have been working relentlessly in the affected Coastal Districts to rescue people in distress and relocate them to safe locations. It is reported that nearly 500 people are stranded in the area affected by continuous heavy rains in the last few days."

With the unprecedented rains and resultant heavy flow, a number of areas have been impacted by floods. Civil Aid operation is being undertaken by Indian Coast Guard Team in coordination with NDRF and SDRF team, Fire fighting team and local administrations, said the release. (ANI)

