Alluri (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): In a series of surprise raids conducted today, the Excise Department, under the leadership of Paderu Excise CI Acharya, targeted multiple areas within Hukumpeta Mandal of Alluri district, cracking down on illicit liquor (sara )(toddy) brewing units, an official statement said.

Speaking to the media, Circle Inspector Acharya stated that the operation was carried out based on the instructions of senior excise officials and District SP Amit Bardar, and under the supervision of DSP Ahmed.

Excise and Enforcement teams, along with Hukumpeta police, jointly conducted the raids near Raatuluputtu village in the Thigalavalasa Panchayat of Hukumpeta Mandal.

During the raids, officials seized and destroyed approximately 5,000 litres of jaggery wash prepared for brewing illicit liquor, along with a quantity of already brewed sara.

The people involved in the brewing fled the scene upon seeing the police.

Authorities said that efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding individuals and register cases against them. (ANI)

