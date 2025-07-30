Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Gutta Lakshminarayana, a party leader from Palnadu district, met former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan at the party's central office in Tadepalli here on Wednesday.

Lakshminarayana, from Pedanemalipuram in Rajupalem mandal, Sattenapalli constituency, has been a dedicated supporter of the YSR Congress Party from the beginning. TDP leaders in Pedanemalipuram, unable to tolerate his loyalty to YSRCP, have been severely harassing him since the TDP coalition government came to power in the state, an official statement issued by YSR Congress read.

YSRCP further alleged that a police officer made a casteist slur against Lakshminarayana.

"They attacked him, even breaking his hand. Additionally, a local DSP reportedly insulted him by referencing his Kamma caste, questioning why he supports a party associated with Reddys. Deeply distressed, Lakshminarayana attempted suicide by consuming pesticide," YSRCP said.

After prolonged treatment and partial recovery, he met YS Jagan at the party office. YS Jagan inquired about his well-being, encouraged him to stay strong, and assured him of the party's support, the party added.

Palnadu district YSRCP president Pinnelli Ramakrishnareddy, former MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy, Sattenapalli constituency YSRCP in-charge Dr. Gajjala Sudheer Bhargav Reddy, and party youth wing secretary P. Shivareddy, among others, also met YS Jagan on this occasion. (ANI)

