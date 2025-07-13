Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) Anganwadi centres, rural childcare centres for kids under the age of six, will now be allowed to operate from unused classrooms in nearby Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools in Maharashtra, officials have said.

The initiative, which had been under discussion for some time, is expected to ease the burden on thousands of Anganwadi centres currently functioning from rented premises. These facilities play a key role in delivering services like immunisation, health check-ups, antenatal care and early childhood education.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor Slams Nitish Kumar Govt Over Election Commission Claims of Foreign Nationals in Voter List.

“There are thousands of Anganwadis in the state that operate from rented spaces. Irregular fund disbursement has led to difficulties in managing rent, electricity, water supply and sanitation,” said a Rural Development Department official.

“To address these issues, it had been proposed to relocate these centres to nearby ZP-run schools, provided the distance between the two is within 1 kilometre,” he said.

Also Read | Crocodile Attack in Mumbai: SGNP Rescuer Severely Injured in Indian Marsh Crocodile Relocation Effort Near Kanheri Caves.

The Anganwadi programme in Maharashtra is implemented by the Women and Child Development Department under the Union government's Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme.

As per government data, the state has 1,10,048 Anganwadis, of which around 21,000 operate from rented premises, while 10,000 are located in community halls or public libraries.

An official from the Women and Child Development Department said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 had also recommended integrating Anganwadis with schools to improve early learning outcomes.

“In line with this, the state has advised ZP schools to share unused classrooms with Anganwadis,” the official said.

ZP schools have been asked to allow Anganwadi staff and children access to kitchens, washrooms, school grounds, drinking water and sports equipment, the official said.

“Where the school building has multiple floors, Anganwadis should be given classrooms on the ground floor. The Women and Child Development Department will provide funds for repairs, painting and setting up essential infrastructure, if necessary,” the official added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)