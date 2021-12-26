New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday expressed anguish at the demise of Archbishop Desmond Tutu while recalling his non-violent struggle against apartheid.

Tutu, who fought for racial justice and LGBT rights and was a retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, died at the age of 90.

"Anguished by the demise of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. An apostle of peace and a champion of human rights, Archbishop Tutu will always be remembered for his non-violent struggle against apartheid in South Africa," the Vice-President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

The vice-president extended his deepest condolences to the family and admirers of the retired archbishop of Cape Town across the world.

