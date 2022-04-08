Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday opposed Maharashtra's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in the Bombay High Court stating that he was the "mastermind" behind the money laundering case and that he had misused his official position to amass wealth.

The probe agency also alleged if Deshmukh is granted bail, he can tamper with the evidence.

The ED filed its affidavit in the Bombay High Court in response to the bail plea of Deshmukh.ED opposed Anil Deshmukh's bail and told the court, "Anil Deshmukh is the mastermind in the money laundering case and misused his position a lot. If granted bail, he can go out and tamper with the evidence."

The ED further said that Deshmukh has not cooperated with the probe and is hiding many important things as he did not reveal many things during the interrogation.

"Anil Deshmukh has been engaged in money laundering and has put all the money in his trust," the agency added.

Anil Deshmukh, who was arrested by the ED on November 2 in the money laundering case is currently in judicial custody, moved to the Bombay High Court after the Special PMLA court denied him bail on March 14.

The probe agency said that the investigation of the case is still going on and some people are yet to be examined. There are many such questions that have not been answered by Anil Deshmukh.

Anil Deshmukh, suspended police officers Sachin Waze, Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde who are in Central Bureau of Investigation's custody till April 11 in connection with an alleged corruption and extortion case.

The Former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by ED in November, last year in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

ED registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested the dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze in March 2021 in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai. (ANI)

