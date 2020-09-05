Chandigarh, Sep 5 (PTI) Chandigarh reported one more death due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 69, while the infection count climbed to 5,502 after detection of 234 new cases on Saturday, according to a medical bulletin.

A 27-year coronavirus positive man died at government medical college and hospital on Friday, the bulletin said.

A 14-day-old child is among the fresh cases of the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory, it said.

The new coronavirus cases were detected in many areas including sectors 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 32.

There are 2,140 active COVID-19 cases in the UT.

A total 185 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, bringing the number of recoveries to 3,290, according to the bulletin. A total of 34,369 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 28,480 tested negative, the bulletin said.

