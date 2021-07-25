New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): After wrestler Priya Malik won a gold medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Hungary, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated the sportsperson and termed it as another elating moment after Mirabai Chanu bagged a silver in at the Tokyo Olympics in weightlifting.

"Congratulations to Priya Malik on having won Gold Medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungry. After Mirabai Chanu's success at the ongoing Olympics games, it is another elating moment which has thrilled all of us. Hope, we shall receive more such news in times to come," he said in an official statement.

Malik defeated Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the summit clash and as a result, she won a gold medal at the World Cadet Championships in Hungary.

Priya Malik won in the women's 73kg weight category and she has given the country another reason to smile as, on Saturday, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the Women's 49kg category.

Priya Malik had also won the gold medal in the 2019 edition of Khelo India in Pune and she then went on to clinch gold at the 17th School Games held in Delhi. (ANI)

