Mumbai, Jul 6 (PTI) One more personnel of Mumbai Police has succumbed to COVID-19 infection, taking the total toll in the city police force so far to 43, an official said on Monday.

The latest fatality was an Assistant Sub-Inspector (43) who was posted in the general department of Bhoiwada police station.

The ASI lost his almost a month-long battle with novel coronavirus on Sunday, the official said.

A resident of Naigaon police quarters, the ASI had been on leave since April 28, he added.

