Lucknow, Oct 29 (PTI) India's victory in the World Cup match against England is "another unforgettable victory", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday as he congratulated the Indian team.

India continued an unbeaten run in the World Cup as the hosts cantered to a 100-run win over the defending champions England on Sunday to inch closer to semifinals. The match was played at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium here.

In a post on social media platform X, Adityanath said, "Another unforgettable victory. Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen for the spectacular victory against England. Congratulations to all the players."

"May the vijay abhiyaan (winning streak) of the Indian cricket team continue uninterrupted," he added in his post in Hindi.

