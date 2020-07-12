Lucknow Jul 11 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench has sought an explanation from the Uttar Pradesh government on a recovery citation of Rs 64 lakh issued to retired IPS officer Sarwan Ram Darapuri in connection with an anti-CAA stir here.

Darapuri has been accused of instigating violence during the protest, which took place on December 19 last year. He was arrested on December 20, but later granted bail.

The Lucknow administration had issued the recovery citation in order to make up the losses caused to the state exchequer, owing to arson and violence that took place during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests.

A bench of Justice Rajan Roy on Friday, on a writ petition moved by Darapuri challenging the recovery citation, further asked the state government if there was any provision of law permitting such recovery on the date of the alleged incident.

Darapuri has claimed in his petition that the recovery citation was issued in an illegal manner.

The petitioner also alleged that there was no proof against him of inciting violence.

The court asked the state government to "satisfy it as to under what authority of law, the recovery citation to the tune of Rs 64 lakhs has been issued".

The bench also expressed concern over issuance of recovery citation without issuing any notice.

It has fixed July 14 as the next date of hearing.

