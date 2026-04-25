New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Saturday alleged that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is "anti-women" and involved in "corruption and gundagardi."

Maliwal formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday.

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Speaking to ANI, after joining the BJP, Maliwal said, "I joined the BJP not under any compulsion, but because I believe in the leadership of PM Modi. I urge all those who want to do constructive politics to join the BJP."

Announcing her exit from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), she said she had been associated with Arvind Kejriwal since 2006 and supported him during various movements, but alleged that she was later subjected to "harassment and pressure" within the party.

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Maliwal said she had worked with Kejriwal since 2006 and supported him during "every agitation." However, she alleged that she was assaulted at her residence. She further claimed she was denied a chance to speak in Parliament for two years.

"I have left the AAP and joined the BJP. Since 2006, I have been working with Arvind Kejriwal and supported him during every agitation. However, Arvind Kejriwal had me beaten up by a goon in my own house. I was threatened when I raised my voice against it, and he put immense pressure on me to withdraw the FIR I lodged regarding this incident. I was denied any opportunity by the party to speak in Parliament for two years; this is very shameful. Arvind Kejriwal is anti-women," she said

Targeting AAP's governance in Punjab, she alleged the state government is being "remotely controlled" and called Punjab "their personal ATM."

She added, "Now, they have entered Punjab, and the state government is being remotely controlled, turning Punjab into their personal ATM. Sand mining and drug usage are at a peak in Punjab. FIRs are registered against all those leaders who raise their voices against them. Arvind Kejriwal is known for corruption and 'gundagardi'."

Contrasting Kejriwal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maliwal praised Prime Minister Modi, calling him "the most popular leader in the world," and credited him and Home Minister Amit Shah for key decisions such as women's reservation and counter-terror operations.

"On the other hand, we have PM Modi, who is the most popular leader in the world. Be it during Operation Sindoor, when we killed enemies by entering their homes and ending Naxalism in the nation, or introducing the women's reservation bill in Parliament, PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have taken historic decisions for the development of the nation. I joined the BJP not under any compulsion, but because I believe in the leadership of PM Modi. I urge all those who want to do constructive politics to join the BJP," she added.

On Friday, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, after joining the Bhartiya Janata Party, criticised the AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he abandoned the principles, values, and resolve for honest politics within the party.

Taking it to X, Maliwal outlined her journey in Indian politics, highlighted involvement in the RTI movement and the Anna movement, before finally the Aam Aadmi Party was formed.

"In 2006, I left my job to choose the path of national service. Through the RTI movement, the Anna movement, the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party, and 8 years of dedicated work in the Delhi Women's Commission, I contributed with complete honesty and devotion at every stage. With great sorrow today, I must say that the principles, values, and resolve for honest politics with which we began this journey have been abandoned by Arvind Kejriwal ji and, at his behest, the entire Aam Aadmi Party," she said.

Furthermore, she reiterated the 2024 allegations that Arvind Kejriwal's close aide assaulted her at his residence, alleging that Kejriwal protected the "goon."

"At his residence, on his signal, I was brutally beaten and treated with utmost indecency. To protect his goon, he went to extreme lengths and rewarded him with high positions. Threats were made to ruin me, and every possible effort was made against me," she said.

The remarks come after the trio of MPs--Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal--parted ways with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday and subsequently joined the BJP in the presence of party leadership, which welcomed their decision.

On Friday, while addressing a presser in the national capital, Chadha said that he, along with six AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, has informed the Chairman of the House, in accordance with the rules, of leaving the party. Now, the Aam Aadmi Party is also set to send a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman in this matter. He formalised a split that had been building for weeks, announcing that two-thirds of the party's Upper House members would merge with the BJP.

Meanwhile, the AAP has now begun working on a new strategy. Deliberations are ongoing among party leaders regarding the situation. Late last night, after returning from a visit to Gujarat, senior party leader Manish Sisodia met party convenor Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)