Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's lawyer on Monday rejected "the false allegations of sexual misconduct" levied against her client, terming it "completely false, malicious and dishonest".

The statement from Kashyap's lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, came after the lawyer of actor Payal Ghosh, who had accused the Bollywood director of sexual harassment, said that she would file an FIR against him at the Oshiwara police station today.

Meanwhile, Kashyap shared the statement by his lawyer close to midnight, through his official Twitter handle.

"My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #Metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination," the statement read.

It also claimed that the "fictitious allegations" of this nature are undermining the movement of this nature undermine the movement and "seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse."

Khimani further said that her client, Kashyap, also intends to pursue his rights and remedies to the fullest extent.

On Saturday, the 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' actor Ghosh accused Kashyap of sexual harassment. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me."

"I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," said Ghosh.

Post the allegations, Kashyap responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were 'baseless'. "I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price," he said. (ANI)

