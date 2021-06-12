Margo (Goa) [India], June 12 (ANI): Travellers arriving in Goa will be permitted to enter the state after showing a Covid- negative certificate of any test authorised by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to and order issued by the South Goa District Collector, the Covid negative certificate will mean RT-PCR, True Nat, CBNAAT, Rapid Antigen Test, or any other test as approved by ICMR.

"The order is issued as per the direction of the High Court in Public Interest Litigation wherein the state administration will ensure that no person who does not possess a COVID negative certificate based on a test done a maximum of 72 hours before seeking entry into Goa, will be permitted to enter the State," the order stated.

"Therefore, as per the order of the High Court, the state government has ordered the checking of the COVID-19 certificate before entering the state of Goa and it is hereby clarified that for the purpose of aforesaid order COVID Negative Certificate will mean RT-PCR/True Nat/CBNAAT, Rapid Antigen Test, or any other test as approved by ICMR," it said.

Goa is under a strict lockdown till 7 am on June 14 to prevent the spread of Covid-19. (ANI)

