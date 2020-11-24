Amaravati, Nov 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh reported 1,085 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the gross positives so far to 8,63,843.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, 1,447 patients got cured and eight more succumbed in the state, the latest bulletin said.

The state COVID-19 table showed 8,43,863 total recoveries and 6,956 deaths, with 13,024 active cases.

Krishna district has been showing a rather upward spiral in daily cases as it added 224 in 24 hours, the highest in the state.

It also reported two more COVID-19 deaths.

West Godavari, East Godavari, Guntur and Chittoor reported less than 150 new cases each while Kadapa and Visakhapatnam added between 50 and 100 each.

Six other districts reported less than 50 new cases each, with Anantapuramu adding the lowest ten.

Six districts saw one fresh fatality each in 24 hours, the bulletin said.

After 97.27 lakh sample tests so far, the overall infection positivity rate in the state stood at 8.88 per cent.

