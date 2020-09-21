Amaravati, Sep 21 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Delhi on a two-day trip on Tuesday for a possible meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jagan is also seeking to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Health Minister Harshvardhan.

The AP Chief Minister will reach New Delhi by a special aircraft at 5 pm and drive to the Camp Office at 1, Janpath.

He is expected to complete his planned meetings on Tuesday night and return to Vijayawada after an overnight stay, official sources here said.

The Chief Ministers previous attempt to meet Amit Shah and others in New Delhi on June 2 did not materialize and he was forced to cancel his scheduled trip.

Among other things, the Jagan government is seeking immediate abolition of the State Legislative Council in accordance with the Assembly resolution on January 27.

It has already petitioned the Centre to immediately take necessary action on the issue as per the constitutional requirement.

It also wants the Centre to consider the AP Disha Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Bill and secure the President of Indias assent for it to become an Act.

Given its precarious financial condition, the state government has been requesting the Centre to immediately release a sum of Rs 9,164 crore under various heads, due for many years.

The dues include Rs 3,232.41 crore towards reimbursement of Polavaram irrigation project expenditure, GST compensation of Rs 3,622.07 crore, rice subsidy of Rs 1,728 crore and 14th Finance Commission grants to urban local bodies of Rs 581.60 crore.

The state also wants the Jal Shakti Ministry to approve the revised estimates for Polavaram, which the ministry itself determined to be Rs 47,725.74 crore.

Official sources said the Chief Minister would personally take these issues up with the Prime Minister and the Union Ministers concerned for immediate action.

