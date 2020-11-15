Amaravati(AP), Nov 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh added 1,056 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the cumulative to 8.54 lakh on Sunday.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, 2,140 patients got cured while 14 others succumbed in the state.

The latest bulletin said the total recoveries increased to 8.28 lakh and the toll to 6,868, leaving 18,659 active cases.

Guntur district reported 206, West Godavari 154, Krishna 153 and East Godavari 139 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours.

Nine other districts added less than 100 each, with Srikakulam accounting for the lowest 24.

Incidentally, Srikakulam crossed the 45,000 total cases mark on Sunday but it has only 638 of them active.

The bulletin said Anantapuramu, Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts reported two fresh Covid-19 fatalities each while six other districts added one more death each to their tally.

The overall infection positivity rate in the state fell further down to 9.33 per cent after 91.54 lakh sample tests were completed so far.

