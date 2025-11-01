Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Saturday condoled the demise of atleast 9 people in the stampede that took in the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam district.

"Governor of Andhra Pradesh Sri S. Abdul Nazeer expressed anguish and profound grief on the death of nine pilgrims in the stampede that took place in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Kasibugga in Srikakulam district, on Saturday, due to heavy rush of pilgrims," read an X post by the Raj Bhawan.

Also Read | Kasibugga Stampede: 9 Devotees Dead in Stampede at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh; PM Narendra Modi, CM Chandrababu Naidu and Others Express Grief (Watch Video).

The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the affected families and directed the district administration to provide medical care to the injured on site.

"Governor Sri Abdul Nazeer offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and directed the district administration to provide better medical care to the injured pilgrims," the post added.

Also Read | State and Union Territories Foundation Day 2025: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Extends Wishes, Says 'Each Region Adds Unique Colour to India's Vibrant Fabric'.

Earlier, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences over the loss of lives in a stampede, while instructing officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to the injured and requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Naidu said, "The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures."

Several devotees were injured after a stampede occurred at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga town of Srikakulam district. The incident occurred on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The entire area is in deep sorrow following the tragedy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)