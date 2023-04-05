Amaravati, Apr 5 (PTI) All Andhra Pradesh government school students will receive textbooks on time at the beginning of the next academic year 2023-24, a senior official said on Wednesday after a meeting with the paper suppliers.

School Education Department Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash met with Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd CMD Sai Kumar to procure the necessary quantum of paper for printing the books and discussed several other issues.

"The state government has forged an agreement with the Tamil Newsprint & Papers Ltd for procuring 15,711 MT of paper needed to print text books for students studying in government schools," Prakash said.

Already, 5,918 MT of paper of newsprint has been supplied while 4,000 MT more will be supplied before April 30 while the balance requirement will be supplied by May 10, the official added.

