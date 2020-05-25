India News | AP Govt Spent Rs 40k Cr on Welfare in 1 Yr,benefitting 3.5 Cr People

Amaravati (AP), May 25 (PTI): The YSR Congress party-led government in Andhra Pradesh on Monday claimed it spent over Rs 40,000 crore on welfare schemes during the past one year, benefitting over 3.5 crore people.

The Government asserted that 90 per cent of the poll promises were fulfilled in its first year in office and that no previous regime had ever given a calendar for implementing welfare schemes and adhered to it strictly.

"The state has spent Rs 40,000 crore, benefitting 3.57 crore people, towards welfare so far. This is the only government which has given a calendar for welfare schemes and adhered to it.

Such a thing was never done by any other government hitherto," an official release quoted him as having said.

Affirming that the rural landscape of Andhra Pradesh is poised for a metamorphosis ushering in a welfare state, the Chief Minister said that setting up of village secretariats has given him immense satisfaction.

He was speaking at the inaugural day of the Brainstorming session with the theme "Our Governance and Your Suggestions" with "Governance and Welfare" as the topic of the day.

He said within four months of assuming office, his government provided four lakh jobs in village and ward secretariats, which no other government had done in such a small span of time.

"It is a matter of pride that over 82 per cent of jobs were secured by Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and Minorities, Jagan said.

Lauding the village secretariats, he said the new administrative system has been so effective that in the times of coronavirus, three rounds of household surveys were done and pension, ration, rice and dal were provided by the social delivery system of village and ward volunteers.

Judicial Preview and Reverse tendering were among the reforms taken up to bring in a transparent and corrupt free governance and the state has so far benefited Rs 2,082 crores towards reverse tendering, he said.

Jagan also announced a slew of welfare schemes that will be rolled out during this fiscal.

