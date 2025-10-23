Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): The Karthika Masam festivities began grandly at the Moolapeta Moolasthaneswara Swamy Temple in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

Minister Dr Ponguru Narayana, along with his daughter, Sharani, participated in the Akaasa Deepotsavam (Sky Lamp Festival). The minister lit the sacred sky lamp and performed special prayers in front of Lord Shiva.

The Municipal Minister Narayana prayed for greater brightness and prosperity in everyone's lives. The minister stated that he considers it a privilege to light Akaasa Deepam at the Moolapeta Shiva Temple.

"I consider it my good fortune to light the Akaasa Deepam at the Moolapeta Shiva Temple. Throughout the month of Karthika, women observe fasting and light lamps with deep devotion and faith. May the divine glow of Karthika bring more brightness and prosperity into everyone's lives," said Narayana.

Municipal minister's daughter, Sharani Ponguru, expressed her happiness at participating in Akaasa Deepotsavam alongside her father and the TDP family.

"I'm happy to participate in the Akaasa Deepotsavam along with my father and the TDP family. Devotees strongly believe that performing Karthika Masam pujas at the Moolapeta Shiva Temple fulfills one's wishes. I pray that the blessings of Lord Moolasthaneswara Swamy be upon everyone," said Ponguru.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district was lashed with heavy rains, receiving seven cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, which put the administration on high alert, an official said.

Nellore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Shukla told ANI, "Nellore district has received an average of 7 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours...The administration is on high alert...We have ensured that the fisherman community comes back. All the boats have been accounted for. We have closed all the beaches today. Tourism activities have been suspended for the next two days. We also declared a holiday today, and we are planning to make similar announcements tomorrow..." (ANI)

