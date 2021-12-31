Amaravati, Dec 31 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported 166 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 20,77,145 while the toll rose to 14495 with two fatalities.

Active cases stood at 1,154, a Health department bulletin said providing details of the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

As many as 91 people recovered from the disease leaving the total number of recoveries at 20,61,496, the bulletin said.

Krishna and Guntur districted reported one death each.

Over 31,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far is over 3.13 crore.

Chittoor district topped the chart with the highest number of active cases with 227 followed by Krishna (160).

