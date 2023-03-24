Amaravati, Mar 24 (PTI) The ruling YSRC on Friday suspended four party MLAs for cross-voting in the recent MLA quota MLC election, said Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, adviser to Andhra Pradesh government (Political).

The suspended MLAs are Anam Ramnarayan Reddy, Undavalli Sridevi, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy and Kotam Sridhar Reddy.

Also Read | I Was Stunned by This Decision and Particularly by the Unseemly Haste with Which It Was … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

“We have conducted an internal investigation on cross-voting. We have taken action against the four people only after the investigation,” Ramakrishna Reddy said.

According to the adviser, the ruling party believes that money was exchanged for the votes. He accused Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu of having offered Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore to each MLA.

Also Read | Germany: Rail Union Boss Defends Upcoming Massive Strike.

He added that the opposition party might even have offered tickets to those who cross-voted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)