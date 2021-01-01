Hyderabad, Jan 1 (PTI) Senior ruling YSR Congress MLC in Andhra Pradesh Challa Ramakrishna Reddy died of COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Friday, hospital sources said.

The 72-year old legislatordied due to critical COVID pneumonia and septic shock, the sources said.

Reddy, survived by wife, two sons and two daughters, is the first member of the state legislature in AP to succumb to the virus.

Tirupati YSRC MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao had died of COVID-19 in September.

Reddy, who hails from Kurnool district, was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council by the MLAs in 2019.

A three-time MLA in undivided Andhra Pradesh, he had joined TDP in 2014 and later the YSRC on 2019 election eve.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy among others condoled the death of Ramakrishna Reddy.

