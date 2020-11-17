Amaravati, Nov 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh reported 1,395 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 8,56,159 on Tuesday.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, as many as 2,293 patients got cured, increasing the total recoveries to 8,32,284.

Nine fresh fatalities took the overall toll to 6,890, the latest bulletin said.

The active cases in the state fell further to 16,985, it said.

After a total of 92.64 lakh sample tests, the infection positivity rate stood at 9.24 per cent while the recovery rate improved further to 97.21 per cent.

The mortality rate remained stable at 0.80 per cent, according to the government data.

Krishna district added 260, West Godavari 247, East Godavari 214, Guntur 199 and Chittoor 137 fresh cases in the 24 hours.

The remaining eight districts reported less than 100 new cases each.

Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts saw two more COVID-19 deaths each while Anantapuramu, East Godavari and Kadapa saw one each, according to the bulletin.

