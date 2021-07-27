Amaravati, July 27 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 hotspot East Godavari reported just three fresh cases on Tuesday, the lowest in a day in any district in close to five months, even as the state logged 1,540, taking the gross to 19,57,932.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, only 53 COVID-19 tests were conducted in East Godavari district, resulting in the least number of cases, according to the medical and health officials.

As around 6,000 tests were being conducted per day, the district had been reporting an average of over 400 Covid-19 cases daily for the past few weeks.

East Godavari is top grosser in the state so far, registering 2,75,975 coronavirus positives.

Meanwhile, the bulletin said 2,304 patients had recovered and another 19 succumbed across the state in 24 hours.

The number of active cases decreased to 20,965 after a total of 19,23,675 recoveries and 13,292 deaths, the bulletin said.

Chittoor district added 280, Krishna 263, SPS Nellore 210, Prakasam 176, West Godavari 168, Guntur 152 and Visakhapatnam 112 new cases and the remaining added less than 60 each.

Prakasam reported five fresh fatalities, Chittoor four, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and SPS Nellore two each and Kadapa and Srikakulam one each in a day.

