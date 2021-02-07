Amaravati(AP), Feb 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh recorded 73 fresh coronavirus cases taking the aggregate to over 8.88 lakh while nodeath was reportedin 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

The state also reported 82 more recoveries, a health department bulletin said.

With 33,980 tests, the total number of tests conducted stood at over 1.33 croreso far in the state.

The total confirmed cases were 8,88,423 while the recoveries stood at 8,80,261, it said.

The state has 1003 active cases while the total toll remained at 7159.

In the last 24 hours, Guntur district accounted for the most number of cases with 15 followed by Chittoor and Krishna with 14 and 12 cases respectively.

