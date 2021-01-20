Amaravati, Jan 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported nil COVID-19 deaths as 173 fresh cases were added to the infection count while 196 people recovered from the disease

The states COVID-19 chart now showed 8,86,418 total positives, 8,77,639 recoveries and 7,142 deaths, according to the latest bulletin from the state government.

The active caseload reduced to 1,637, it said.

In the last 24 hours ending 9 AM on Wednesday, Chittoor district reported 46 fresh cases and Visakhapatnam 27.

The remaining 11 districts reported less than 20 cases each.

After close to 1.27 crore sample tests, the overall infection positivity rate fell below the seven per cent mark to 6.99.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)