Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a mentally challenged man in Tallur village of Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district was brutally attacked and assaulted by three persons, said the police on Friday.

The police said, "Three men brutally attacked Ramesh, a man in Tallur village of Gandepalli Mandal. The three are suspected to be drunk as suggested by the CCTV footage."

According to the police, the accused persons forcefully stripped the man and filmed it on their mobile phones. The accused then tortured the man by forcing a beer bottle into the man's anus and also broke his legs and arms added the police.

The Sub Inspector of Gandepalli police station stated, "The three accused committed the crime while drunk. By looking at the CCTV footage, we have identified them. They will be arrested soon."

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Gandepalli police station. The police have registered a case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the investigations are underway.

The victim Ramesh was rushed to Rajamahendravaram Government Hospital, informed the police. (ANI)

