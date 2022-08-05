Bengaluru, Aug 5: A woman was arrested in Bengaluru for killing her four-year-old mentally challenged daughter by throwing her from the fourth floor of a building, police said on Friday.

The accused, a dentist, thought that her child, who was also unable to speak, had proved to be an impediment to her progress in career, according to the police.

The incident had taken place on Thursday in the limits of Sampangiramanagar police station in Bengaluru.