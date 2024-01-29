YSR (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Chief YS Sharmila Reddy visited the YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya village on Monday to pay homage to her father, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who was also the former Chief Minister of the state.

"The solemn event was marked by Sharmila Reddy's respectful tribute to the legacy of YSR, reflecting on his contributions to the state. During the homage ceremony, YS Sunitha Reddy accompanied Sharmila Reddy in paying their respects at the ghat. The sombre occasion allowed for a moment of reflection on the enduring impact of YSR's leadership in Andhra Pradesh," a release said.

Following the homage at YSR Ghat, Sharmila Reddy proceeded to attend a wide-scale meeting of the Kadapa District Congress from Idupula Paya.

Comparing the styles of governance of her father, YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) and brother Jagan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila Reddy on Thursday said that YSR always believed in living among the people, while the Andhra Chief Minister has a "dictatorial style".

"YSR's approach to governance was characterised by living among the people, and Jagan perceives a dictatorial style. The current administration is selling existing assets and tarnishing the name of YSR," Sharmila said.

YS Sharmila joined the Congress earlier this month. She also merged her party, the YSR Telangana Party, into Congress. The Congress on Tuesday appointed YS Sharmila Reddy, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as president of the party in the poll-bound state. (ANI)

